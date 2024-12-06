News & Insights

Stocks
COCO

Vita Coco price target raised to $38 from $30 at BofA

December 06, 2024 — 07:08 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BofA raised the firm’s price target on Vita Coco (COCO) to $38 from $30 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. Based on Vita Coco’s Q3earnings call the firm believes inventory issues have been resolved, which is evident in the latest Nielsen data. The firm believes the inflection in retail sales growth is a function of better in stock levels and that with more inventory available, Vita Coco will be able to advertise, merchandise and promote, which will support sales growth, in addition to the company facing easy year-ago comparisons.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on COCO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COCO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.