Vistry Group Sees Major Share Acquisition by Key Investor

November 08, 2024 — 12:02 pm EST

Vistry Group (GB:VTY) has released an update.

Vistry Group PLC has announced that Browning West LP, associated with Non-Executive Director Usman Nabi, has purchased 500,000 ordinary shares worth £3.7 million. This acquisition further solidifies Browning West’s position as the largest shareholder of Vistry Group. The transaction was conducted on the London Stock Exchange, emphasizing ongoing strategic investments in the company.

