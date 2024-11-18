News & Insights

Vistry Group Enhances Governance Amid CEO Re-election

November 18, 2024 — 05:12 am EST

Vistry Group (GB:VTY) has released an update.

Vistry Group has addressed shareholder concerns regarding the combination of CEO and Chair roles by appointing Rob Woodward as Senior Independent Director to ensure independent oversight and effective governance. This move follows a significant shareholder vote in favor of re-electing Gregory Paul Fitzgerald as CEO. The company is committed to ongoing dialogue with shareholders to align on governance practices.

