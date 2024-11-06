Vistra price target raised to $143 from $137 at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith raised the firm’s price target on Vistra (VST) to $143 from $137 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. While the firm views the FERC decision last Friday as “a cautious sign for IPPs overall,” it adds that the market “clearly thinks the data center thesis is still intact” with Vistra shares actually up since Friday close and essentially flat since the end of September. The question is when will a deal get announced, but “investors generally doubt it will be on this call,” the analyst added in an earnings preview note.

