Visteon (VC) Surges 5.4%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Visteon (VC) shares rallied 5.4% in the last trading session to close at $120. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 0.3% gain over the past four weeks.

Visteon shares climbed sharply yesterday after receiving back-to-back upgrades from two major Wall Street banks. Both Barclays and JPMorgan upgraded the stock to Overweight, signaling strong conviction in the company's outlook and triggering a wave of buying interest. JPMorgan led the bullish charge with an aggressive price target hike of 53% above its previous target, while Barclays raised its own target by 26%.

The optimism centers on Visteon's positioning in the automotive electronics sector, an area seeing accelerating demand as automakers increasingly embed advanced driver assistance systems, digital cockpits, and connected vehicle technology into new models. As a key supplier of electronics to OEM giants like Ford, Nissan, and General Motors, Visteon stands to benefit directly from this secular shift toward software-defined vehicles.

This auto parts supplier is expected to post quarterly earnings of $2.15 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -10%. Revenues are expected to be $936.19 million, down 3.4% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Visteon, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.3% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on VC going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Visteon is part of the Zacks Automotive - Original Equipment industry. Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 9% lower at $7.37. HYLN has returned 35.2% in the past month.

For Hyliion, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.09. This represents a change of -12.5% from what the company reported a year ago. Hyliion currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Visteon Corporation (VC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.