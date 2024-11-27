News & Insights

Vista Outdoor Merges with Revelyst and Restructures Financials

November 27, 2024 — 09:22 am EST

Vista Outdoor ( (VSTO) ) has issued an announcement.

Vista Outdoor has completed a strategic merger with Revelyst, resulting in the termination of its existing credit agreement and redemption of senior notes. The merger, backed by overwhelming stockholder support, saw Revelyst begin trading on the NYSE under “GEAR.” The transaction included a cash payout and stock exchange for Vista shareholders, alongside a sale of The Kinetic Group to CSG. Revelyst’s acquisition by SVP is set for early 2025, aiming to enhance growth in the outdoor recreation sector.

