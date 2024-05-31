News & Insights

Vista Outdoor Inc. on the Brink: Potential Financial Fallout from Sporting Products Sale Failure

May 31, 2024 — 02:00 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) has disclosed a new risk, in the Sales & Marketing category.

Vista Outdoor Inc. faces substantial risk if the anticipated Sporting Products Sale falls through. Incomplete transactions could lead to financial strain from non-recoverable expenses such as legal and advisory fees. Additionally, operational restrictions during the sale process may hinder strategic initiatives, while management focus on the transaction could disrupt daily operations and long-term opportunities. If the sale collapses, Vista’s market valuation and operational outcomes could suffer significantly, especially if the current stock price is buoyed by expectations of a successful sale.

The average VSTO stock price target is $38.33, implying 11.75% upside potential.

