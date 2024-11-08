Vista Gold Announces At-the-Market Offering Agreement

An update from Vista Gold ( (TSE:VGZ) ) is now available.

Vista Gold Corp. has entered into an At-the-Market Offering Agreement with H.C. Wainwright & Co., allowing the company to sell up to $8 million in common shares at its discretion. H.C. Wainwright will facilitate these sales, earning a commission of up to 3% on transactions executed primarily on the NYSE American. This strategic move provides Vista Gold with flexibility in fundraising, while also ensuring no sales occur in Canadian markets.

For a thorough assessment of VGZ stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.