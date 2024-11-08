Vista Gold Announces At-the-Market Offering Agreement

An update from Vista Gold ( (TSE:VGZ) ) is now available.
Vista Gold Corp. has entered into an At-the-Market Offering Agreement with H.C. Wainwright & Co., allowing the company to sell up to $8 million in common shares at its discretion. H.C. Wainwright will facilitate these sales, earning a commission of up to 3% on transactions executed primarily on the NYSE American. This strategic move provides Vista Gold with flexibility in fundraising, while also ensuring no sales occur in Canadian markets.
