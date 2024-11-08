News & Insights

Stocks

Vista Gold Announces At-the-Market Offering Agreement

November 08, 2024 — 05:49 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

An update from Vista Gold ( (TSE:VGZ) ) is now available.

Vista Gold Corp. has entered into an At-the-Market Offering Agreement with H.C. Wainwright & Co., allowing the company to sell up to $8 million in common shares at its discretion. H.C. Wainwright will facilitate these sales, earning a commission of up to 3% on transactions executed primarily on the NYSE American. This strategic move provides Vista Gold with flexibility in fundraising, while also ensuring no sales occur in Canadian markets.

For a thorough assessment of VGZ stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VGZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.