Visionflex Group Sees Growth with New Deals and Expansion

1st Group Ltd. (AU:VFX) has released an update.

Visionflex Group Limited has reported a 14% increase in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) to $1.5 million in Q1 FY25, despite traditionally lower sales due to government budget cycles. The company secured significant contracts, including with the Royal Flying Doctor Service and Anglicare, and anticipates further sales growth and profitability as it expands internationally in markets like New Zealand and Vietnam. Visionflex is optimistic about achieving EBITDA profitability this fiscal year with its robust pipeline of $25 million in potential hardware and software revenue.

