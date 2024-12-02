News & Insights

Vision Marine Technologies Faces Financial Uncertainty

December 02, 2024 — 08:07 am EST

Vision Marine Technologies (VMAR) has released an update.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. is facing financial challenges as its latest audited financial statements reveal ongoing losses and limited cash reserves, raising doubts about its ability to continue as a going concern. Despite maintaining compliance with international reporting standards, the company has yet to achieve profitable operations, prompting concerns among investors about its future viability.

