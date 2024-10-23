Vision Inc. Expands Global WiFi Coverage to Africa

Vision, Inc. ( Japan) (JP:9416) has released an update.

Vision Inc. has expanded its ‘GLOBAL WiFi®’ Unlimited Plan to cover 111 countries, adding 16 new countries in Africa. This expansion allows travelers to enjoy high-speed internet without worrying about data capacity. The service targets both business and leisure travelers, enhancing connectivity in areas with significant Japanese business presence.

