Vision Inc. Expands Global WiFi Coverage to Africa

October 23, 2024 — 02:23 am EDT

Vision, Inc. ( Japan) (JP:9416) has released an update.

Vision Inc. has expanded its ‘GLOBAL WiFi®’ Unlimited Plan to cover 111 countries, adding 16 new countries in Africa. This expansion allows travelers to enjoy high-speed internet without worrying about data capacity. The service targets both business and leisure travelers, enhancing connectivity in areas with significant Japanese business presence.

