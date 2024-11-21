Visibilia Editore Announces Share Capital Increase

Visibilia Editore S.p.A. (IT:VE) has released an update.

Visibilia Editore S.p.A., listed on Euronext Growth Milan, has announced an increase in share capital as part of its financial strengthening plan. The offer, running from November 25 to December 9, 2024, allows shareholders to subscribe to new shares at a set ratio and price, excluding Athena Pubblicità. This move aims to bolster the company’s financial resources amidst trading suspension of its ordinary shares.

