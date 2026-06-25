Is Vishay Winning Automotive Market Share as EV Programs Accelerate?

Vishay Intertechnology VSH appears to be steadily strengthening its competitive position in the automotive semiconductor market as accelerating electrification trends create new long-term growth opportunities.

In the first quarter of 2026, the company reported automotive sequential revenue growth of 2.7%, driven primarily by solid OEM demand in the Americas and Europe. However, softer conditions in Asia, caused by Lunar New Year disruptions and tariff-related production shifts, partially offset the growth.

Management emphasized that rising electronic content per vehicle, alongside expanding hybrid and EV production programs, is supporting consistent automotive demand. It confirmed that the company is actively benefiting from share gains through multi-source design wins, particularly as automotive OEMs seek supply diversification.

Vishay disclosed that it has become the leading resistor supplier for multiple OEMs launching new EV platforms. This positions VSH to benefit from the ramp-up in annual vehicle production volumes, with peak production expected in 2028. This significantly improves long-term revenue visibility while strengthening customer relationships.

The company is also expanding its role in high-growth automotive electronics categories. Management highlighted strong design activity across hybrid and EV drivetrains, ADAS (advanced driver-assistance systems), battery management systems, electronic power steering and smart cockpit technologies. All these categories are critical and semiconductor-intensive applications, which are expected to grow faster than overall vehicle production.

Strategically, the company’s Vishay 3.0 transformation strategy, centered on capacity expansion, customer proximity and increased engineering support, is helping it win new automotive programs.

As EV adoption accelerates globally and automakers prioritize supplier diversification, Vishay appears increasingly well positioned to capture additional automotive share. This suggests that the sector could become one of its most durable long-term growth engines over the next several years.

Peer Updates

TDK Corporation TTDKY is steadily expanding market share by positioning itself at the center of high-growth technology markets, particularly AI infrastructure, automotive electronics, and industrial equipment. In fiscal 2026, sales rose 13.6% while operating profit jumped 21.5%, both reaching record highs.

The strong growth was supported by broad-based demand growth across passive components, sensors, and magnetic application products. TDK highlighted strong share gains in AI data center infrastructure, where demand for aluminum capacitors, film capacitors, inductors, and power solutions continues to accelerate. TTDKY expects its AI ecosystem business, already over 10% of sales, to grow 25% in fiscal 2027.

The growth is likely to be aided by aggressive capacity expansion, new semiconductor bonding materials, and stronger positioning in high-value HDD heads and HAMR storage technologies. TDK’s strategy of expanding through technologically differentiated products across automotive, industrial, and AI markets is strengthening its competitive moat and supporting sustained share gains globally.

ROHM Co., Ltd. ROHCY is pursuing market share gains by strengthening its position in power semiconductors, silicon carbide (SiC) devices, and AI server power management solutions, despite ongoing pricing pressure in China. The company projects revenue growth of 6% and operating profit growth of 176% for the fiscal year ending March 2027, driven by accelerating demand across the automotive, industrial and data center markets.

ROHM’s biggest long-term opportunity remains SiC power devices, where management expects over 30% sales growth in fiscal 2026. The growth should be supported by expanding automotive inverter adoption and increasing sales to European and Japanese OEMs, reducing dependence on China.

Simultaneously, the company is aggressively targeting the AI server market, forecasting server-related sales growth from YEN 17 billion to YEN 25 billion in this fiscal year.

ROHCY will leverage its partnerships with NVIDIA, Delta and differentiated technologies, such as DrMOS, GaN, analog controllers and SiC-based power systems, to drive future growth. This broad technology portfolio is helping ROHM expand its share in next-generation power semiconductor markets.

VSH’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of VSH have skyrocketed 283.7% so far this year compared with the sector ’s 15% growth.



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From a valuation standpoint, VSH trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, below the industry average. It is higher than its five-year median of 12.51. Vishay carries a Value Score of D.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VSH’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies a 1600% improvement from the year-ago period’s level.



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The stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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