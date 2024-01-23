Vishay (VSH) Boosts Optoelectronics Segment With Latest Upgrade

Vishay Intertechnology VSH is leaving no stone unturned to bolster its portfolio offerings on the back of new feature updates.



In this regard, Vishay recently upgraded its family of infrared receiver (IR) modules, namely TSOP18xx, TSOP58xx and TSSP5xx, with its latest in-house integrated circuit technology.



The IR modules, now available in minicast packages, offer 50% lower current consumption, improved ESD robustness, wider supply voltage range, 20% higher dark-ambient sensitivity and enhanced performance under strong DC light.



These devices, which include a photodetector, preamplifier circuit and IR filter, enhance battery life in mobile devices and offer robustness for outdoor applications, ensuring long-term availability and cost savings.



Vishay is expected to gain solid traction across remote control, proximity sensing and light barrier applications on the back of these upgraded devices.



Moreover, the latest feature upgrades will likely bolster the company’s Optoelectronics offerings.

Expanding Optoelectronics Segment

Apart from the latest feature updates, Vishay expanded its opto offerings by introducing three new IR sensor modules, TSMP95000, TSMP96000 and TSMP98000.



These newly released devices, which are designed for remote control systems, bring features like pin-to-pin compatible replacements, wider supply voltage range, smaller bandwidth for better noise strength, higher ESD withstand capability and robust performance under strong DC light.



The company also introduced five new optocouplers, including VOH260A, VOIH060A, VOWH260A, VOH263A and VOIH063A, to enhance its optoelectronics offerings.



These 10 MBd high-speed optocouplers have a voltage supply range of 2.7 V to 5.5 V and minimal common mode transient immunity.



Vishay also launched a new reflective optical sensor named VCNT2030, offering enhanced distance sensing capabilities, higher current transfer ratio and power efficiency compared to previous-generation sensors.

Wrapping Up

All the above-mentioned endeavors to strengthen the company’s optoelectronics offerings will likely aid Vishay in capitalizing on growth opportunities present in the global optoelectronics market. Per a report from Expert Market Research, the global optoelectronics market is expected to reach $14.52 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 14.9% during the period of 2023-2028.



A Mordor Intelligence report indicates that the global optoelectronics market will hit $47.6 billion in 2024 and reach $62.9 billion by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 5.7% between 2024 and 2029.



Solidifying prospects in the global optoelectronics market are likely to instill investors’ optimism in the stock.



Moreover, the strengthening optoelectronics segment will continue to aid the company’s overall financial performance.



However, geopolitical tensions, inflationary pressures and a softening demand environment remain major concerns for the company. Vishay’s shares have gained 0.4% in the past year, underperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s growth of 42.6%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 total revenues stands at $3.21 billion, indicating a year-over-year decline of 5.7%.



The consensus mark for 2024 earnings is pegged at $1.84 per share, exhibiting a 24.3% decline from the year-ago figure.

