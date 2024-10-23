Viscofan Reports Strong Q3 Results and Debt Reduction

Viscofan (ES:VIS) has released an update.

Viscofan has reported strong third-quarter results, with revenues rising to €305.1 million and EBITDA climbing to €74.8 million, reflecting a significant 18.3% improvement in operational profitability. The company also achieved a notable reduction in net bank debt by 25.1%, highlighting its commitment to financial stability and growth.

