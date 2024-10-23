Viscofan Announces 2024 Interim Dividend and Flexible Options

Viscofan (ES:VIS) has released an update.

Viscofan has announced an interim dividend for the 2024 fiscal year and launched the second execution of its optional dividend system, “Viscofan Flexible Remuneration.” Shareholders can choose between receiving new shares, selling allocation rights, or taking cash for their dividends. The company estimates the dividend to be at least 1.40 euros per share, with significant dates set in November and December 2024 for trading and payments.

