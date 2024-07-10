Visa (V) and HSBC Collaborate to Transform Global Payments

Visa Inc. V recently announced that it has partnered with HSBC Holdings plc HSBC to develop its new international payments app —Zing. The app enables users to hold funds in 10 different currencies, send money in 30 plus currencies, and transact across 200 countries and territories globally. This is made possible through a smart multi-currency card and a single app developed by Visa.

This move bodes well for Visa as the adoption of technologies like Currencycloud and Tink to enhance the Zing platform will improve revenues of its cross-border solutions and value-added services. Currencycloud will equip Zing with a multi-currency wallet feature, and Tink, an open banking solution of Visa, will empower several methods to top-up accounts inclusive of quick bank transfers. Currencyloud and Tink’s ready-made solutions sped up the integration process and enabled the launch of the app in the U.K. in January 2024.

This is an opportune time to enhance Zing’s capabilities as, in many instances, customers rely on paper-based, manual processes to send money, which also weighs heavy on their pockets with high fees. Customers, through Zing, can access transparent and very low-cost currency exchange, instant collections, person-to-person payments, financial management, and real-time exchange rates. Moreover, all these services will be linked to a Visa card, enabling Visa to witness improved transaction volumes as more cross-border transactions are processed through its network.

This partnership showcases Visa’s capability to collaborate with large financial institutions to deliver unique solutions. This also opens doors for more such partnerships of Visa with other banks and fintech companies. The collaboration with HSBC also enables Zing to support additional currencies, launch new features and expand to more markets in the future.

Price Performance

Shares of Visa have gained 11.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s 9.8% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Visa currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

