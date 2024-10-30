News & Insights

Visa price target raised to $340 from $300 at Deutsche Bank

October 30, 2024 — 04:40 am EDT

Deutsche Bank raised the firm’s price target on Visa (V) to $340 from $300 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company reported solid fiscal Q4 results with volume growth “remarkably stable,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes the Q4 results and fiscal 2025 guide are another proof point in the breadth and depth of Visa’s business and sees potential volume and growth upside with an economic recovery.

