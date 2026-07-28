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Visa Inc. Q3 Profit Climbs

July 28, 2026 — 04:37 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Visa Inc. (V) released earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $5.628 billion, or $2.97 per share. This compares with $5.272 billion, or $2.69 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Visa Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $6.296 billion or $3.32 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.4% to $11.633 billion from $10.172 billion last year.

Visa Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.628 Bln. vs. $5.272 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.97 vs. $2.69 last year. -Revenue: $11.633 Bln vs. $10.172 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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