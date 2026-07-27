Visa and Mastercard Earnings: How Quarterly Estimates Have Evolved

The 2026 Q2 earnings season is in full swing, with this week’s reporting docket jam-packed with notable companies. Among them are two peers: Mastercard MA and Visa V.

Visa Estimates

Estimates for Visa’s release have been decently positive, as shown below, with both EPS and revenue expectations trending higher over recent months. Solid growth is expected from the financial titan, with EPS forecasted to climb 11.8% on 8.4% higher sales year-over-year.



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Mastercard Estimates

Estimates for Mastercard’s release have been slightly negative over recent months, with both EPS and sales revisions down marginally over recent months. The growth outlook for MA is stronger relative to Visa, with the quarterly estimates below suggesting 11.4% EPS growth on 15% higher sales year-over-year.



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Bottom Line

With the 2026 Q2 earnings cycle in full swing, we’ll have a wide variety of quarterly releases to dig through in the coming weeks.

Among the notable companies on the docket this week are the duo of Visa V and Mastercard MA.

Both stocks have underperformed relative to the S&P 500 in 2026, though positive talk surrounding the consumer could easily turn sentiment around.

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Mastercard Incorporated (MA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.