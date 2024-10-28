News & Insights

Virtus Investment price target raised to $233 from $226 at TD Cowen

October 28, 2024 — 07:25 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

TD Cowen analyst Bill Katz raised the firm’s price target on Virtus Investment (VRTS) to $233 from $226 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm raised its estimates following its Q3 beat and noted management is making further strides to streamline the platform and bolster gross sales with changes likely to help stablize fee rates and drive operating leverage.

Stocks mentioned

VRTS

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

