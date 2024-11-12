Virtus Investment Partners reports preliminary AUM of $179.4B

News & Insights

Virtus Investment (VRTS) Partners, reported preliminary assets under management AUM of $179.4 billion and other fee earning assets of $2.3 billion for total client assets of $181.7 billion as of October 31 . The decrease in AUM from October 31, 2024 primarily reflects market performance and net outflows due to open-end funds and institutional accounts, partially offset by positive net flows in retail separate accounts. Preliminary average AUM for the quarter was $182.4 billion.

