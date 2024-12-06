Virtual Mind Holding Announces Strategic Share Subscription

Virtual Mind Holding Company Limited (HK:1520) has released an update.

Virtual Mind Holding Company Limited has entered into a connected transaction to subscribe to 11,112 preference shares of N-Bridge Capital Group Limited at HK$540 each, amounting to a total of HK$6,000,480. The deal, facilitated by an agreement on December 6, 2024, involves Mr. Mei Weiyi, who holds a significant stake in the issuer, and aims to explore potential business opportunities in the RWA sector. This strategic move is expected to be funded through the company’s internal resources.

