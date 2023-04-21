Virtu Financial Inc - (VIRT) Declares $0.24 Dividend

Virtu Financial Inc - said on April 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.96 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 31, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $19.47 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.93%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.08%, the lowest has been 2.56%, and the highest has been 6.26%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.79 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.07 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.45. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 579 funds or institutions reporting positions in Virtu Financial Inc -. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIRT is 0.15%, a decrease of 11.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.33% to 99,070K shares. The put/call ratio of VIRT is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.14% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Virtu Financial Inc - is $21.64. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 11.14% from its latest reported closing price of $19.47.

The projected annual revenue for Virtu Financial Inc - is $1,503MM, a decrease of 20.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.08.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ONEO - SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 28.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIRT by 32.40% over the last quarter.

BBVLX - Bridge Builder Large Cap Value Fund holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 18.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIRT by 14.24% over the last quarter.

GMSMX - GuideMark(R) Small holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JPME - JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF holds 30K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing an increase of 11.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIRT by 19.25% over the last quarter.

Virtu Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Virtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging itsglobal marketmaking expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu's product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu's integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

