VirTra, Inc Profit Declines In Full Year

(RTTNews) - VirTra, Inc (VTSI) announced earnings for full year that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $0.258 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $1.363 million, or $0.12 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 15.0% to $22.402 million from $26.350 million last year.

VirTra, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.258 Mln. vs. $1.363 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.02 vs. $0.12 last year. -Revenue: $22.402 Mln vs. $26.350 Mln last year.

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