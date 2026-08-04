VIRT Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates on Strong Market Making Performance

Virtu Financial, Inc. VIRT reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.82, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.3%. The bottom line increased 19% year over year.

Adjusted Net Trading Income rose 26.4% year over year to $717.9 million, surpassing the consensus estimate by 8.4%.

The strong quarterly results were driven by higher commissions and technology services revenues, increased interest and dividend income, and solid Market Making performance. However, higher operating expenses partially offset these gains.

Virtu Financial, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Virtu Financial, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Virtu Financial, Inc. Quote

Virtu Financial’s Q2 Performance Details

Revenues from commissions, net and technology services rose 16.7% year over year to $179.5 million. The metric beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and our model estimate of $177.9 million.

Interest and dividend income increased 13.6% year over year to $145.9 million, beating both the Zacks Consensus Estimate and our estimate of $134.5 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 18.2% year over year to $436.8 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased year over year to 60.8% from 65.1% a year ago.

Total operating expenses rose 29.9% year over year to $847.4 million, exceeding our estimate of $633.7 million. The increase was due to higher costs related to brokerage, exchange, clearance fees and payments for order flow, net, communication and data processing, interest and dividends expense and employee compensation and payroll taxes.

Q2 Segmental Update

Market Making: Adjusted net trading income totaled $579.9 million in the second quarter, climbing 28.4% year over year. The metric surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $517 million. The unit’s revenues increased 28.3% year over year to $1 billion, beating both the Zacks Consensus Estimate and our estimate of $708.2 million.

Execution Services: The unit recorded adjusted net trading income of $138 million in the quarter under review, representing an increase of 18.7% year over year. The metric missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $145 million and our estimate of $139.8 million. The unit’s total revenues declined 19.1% year over year to $173.5 million, missing both the consensus estimate and our estimate of $177.2 million.

Q2 Financial Update

Virtu Financial ended the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1.1 billion, up 0.7% from the 2025-end level. Total assets of $27.5 billion increased 36.4% from the 2025-end level.

Long-term borrowings, net, amounted to $2 billion, down 0.7% from the figure as of Dec. 31, 2025. Short-term borrowings totaled $353.9 million.

Total equity of $2.3 billion was up from the 2025-end level of $2 billion.

Share Repurchase & Dividend Update

Virtu Financial did not buy back shares in the second quarter of 2026. It announced a quarterly cash dividend of 24 cents per share, payable on Sept. 15, 2026, to its shareholders of record as of Sept. 1, 2026.

VIRT’s Zacks Rank

Virtu Financial currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

How Did VIRT’s Peers Perform?

Several companies in the Finance space, including Aon plc AON, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. RNR and AMERISAFE, Inc. AMSF, have already reported their financial results for the June quarter of 2026. Here’s how they have performed:

Aon reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $3.81 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.1%. The bottom line advanced 9% year over year. Aon’s total revenues of $4.2 billion grew 2% year over year. The top line missed the consensus mark by 0.4%. Organic revenue growth was 5%. The quarterly results were supported by strong organic revenue growth, healthy client retention, operating margin expansion and disciplined execution. Solid performance across the Commercial Risk, Reinsurance and Health Solutions businesses was partly offset by weakness in Wealth Solutions.

RenaissanceRe reported second-quarter 2026 operating income of $12.92 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.9%. The bottom line also improved 5.1% year over year. RNR’s total operating revenues declined 6.7% year over year to $2.64 billion. The top line missed the consensus mark by 1%. The quarterly earnings benefited from lower expenses, higher net investment income and an improved total combined ratio. However, the upside was partly offset by lower net premiums earned, weaker underwriting results in the Casualty & Specialty segment and lower fee income.

AMERISAFE reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 44 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17%. The bottom line declined 17% year over year. Operating revenues increased 10.3% year over year to $83.95 million and topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1%. AMERISAFE’s quarterly results were affected by higher expenses and weaker underwriting margins, with additional pressure from lower investment income. Strong premium growth partly offset these headwinds.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aon plc (AON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.