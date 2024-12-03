Viridis Mining Unveils Promising Drilling Results

Viridis Mining and Minerals Limited (AU:VMM) has released an update.

Viridis Mining and Minerals Limited has reported exceptional drilling results from its Colossus Project, particularly at Cupim South, with highlights including a record intercept of 50m at 8,462ppm TREO. These results promise a significant resource upgrade, setting the stage for a lucrative mining plan that could enhance the company’s economic prospects. With maiden MREC production underway and further exploration plans, Viridis aims to capitalize on its high-grade rare earth mineralization.

