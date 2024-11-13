News & Insights

Stocks

Viridis Mining Achieves Record Ionic Recoveries

November 13, 2024 — 08:00 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Viridis Mining and Minerals Limited (AU:VMM) has released an update.

Viridis Mining and Minerals Limited has achieved a major breakthrough in its Southern Complex, demonstrating the highest ionic recoveries ever recorded for its mixed rare earth elements. Utilizing a cost-efficient process, the company reported an impressive 83% recovery rate, underscoring significant cost and production advantages for the Colossus Project. These results suggest promising economic implications and potential for high production rates with environmentally friendly processes.

For further insights into AU:VMM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.