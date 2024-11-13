Viridis Mining Achieves Record Ionic Recoveries

Viridis Mining and Minerals Limited (AU:VMM) has released an update.

Viridis Mining and Minerals Limited has achieved a major breakthrough in its Southern Complex, demonstrating the highest ionic recoveries ever recorded for its mixed rare earth elements. Utilizing a cost-efficient process, the company reported an impressive 83% recovery rate, underscoring significant cost and production advantages for the Colossus Project. These results suggest promising economic implications and potential for high production rates with environmentally friendly processes.

