News & Insights

Stocks

Viridian Therapeutics initiated with a Buy at TD Cowen

November 25, 2024 — 06:00 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

TD Cowen initiated coverage of Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) with a Buy rating and no price target The company’s lead asset veligrotug is an anti-IGF-1R therapy in development for thyroid eye disease designed to reduce IV delivery burden, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the initial Phase III data in active TED patients were strong with the chronic data set for December. A subcutaneous program is also in Phase III development, adds RD, which believes the shares as undervalued for Viridian’s TED opportunity alone.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on VRDN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VRDN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.