News & Insights

Stocks

Virgin Galactic reports Q3 EPS ($2.66), consensus ($4.09)

November 06, 2024 — 05:03 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $400,000, consensus $2.23M. The company said, “Our spaceship program remains on track to begin commercial operations in 2026, and with strong progress made on the Delta program, we now have the engineering capacity to advance design work on a second mothership, which will accelerate the next phase of growth for Virgin Galactic (SPCE).” The company sees Q4 free cash flow to be in the range of (115M) to (125M). It added, “Production schedule for Delta Class spaceships remains on track for commercial service in 2026; Completed initial flight-control testing for Delta Class spaceships; Preparing for ramp-up in staffing at Virgin Galactic’s Spaceship Factory in Phoenix-Mesa, AZ to align with major parts delivery and assembly.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SPCE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPCE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.