Virgin Galactic reports Q3 EPS ($2.66), consensus ($4.09)

Reports Q3 revenue $400,000, consensus $2.23M. The company said, “Our spaceship program remains on track to begin commercial operations in 2026, and with strong progress made on the Delta program, we now have the engineering capacity to advance design work on a second mothership, which will accelerate the next phase of growth for Virgin Galactic (SPCE).” The company sees Q4 free cash flow to be in the range of (115M) to (125M). It added, “Production schedule for Delta Class spaceships remains on track for commercial service in 2026; Completed initial flight-control testing for Delta Class spaceships; Preparing for ramp-up in staffing at Virgin Galactic’s Spaceship Factory in Phoenix-Mesa, AZ to align with major parts delivery and assembly.”

