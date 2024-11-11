Virgin Galactic call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Virgin Galactic (SPCE) with 17,808 calls trading, 6x expected, and implied vol increasing over 29 points to 116.88%. Nov-24 7.5 calls and Jan-25 10 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 5,500 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.15. Earnings are expected on February 25th.

