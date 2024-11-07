Vireo Growth Secures $10M Convertible Note Facility

Vireo Growth ( (TSE:VREO) ) has provided an update.

Vireo Growth Inc. has entered into a Tenth Amendment to its Credit Agreement, securing a convertible note facility of up to $10 million, maturing in 2027 with a 12% interest rate. This facility allows conversion into subordinate voting shares at $0.625 per share, enhancing the company’s financial flexibility for strategic initiatives, including capital expenditure and working capital needs.

