Vireo Growth announces $10M convertible debt facility

Vireo Growth (VREOF) has secured a new convertible debt facility which provides a financing commitment of up to U.S. $10.0 million in aggregate principal amount of convertible notes. This facility is being funded by the Company’s senior secured lender and its affiliates under the Company’s existing credit agreement. The convertible facility has a term of three years, with a cash interest rate of 12.0 percent, and such interest shall be paid to Lender in cash on the last business day of each calendar month. All accrued and unpaid interest shall be payable in full on the Maturity Date or earlier date of prepayment, in each case adjusted for any period of less than one calendar month, if applicable. The Convertible Notes shall be convertible at any time into Subordinate Voting Shares of the Company, at the option of Lender, in whole but not in part, in a single transaction, at a conversion price equal to U.S. $0.625. The Company does not expect to issue any warrants related to this convertible loan facility.

