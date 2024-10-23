Virax Biolabs Expands Reach with Europa Biosite Deal

Virax Biolabs Group Ltd. Class A (VRAX) has released an update.

Virax Biolabs has partnered with Europa Biosite to distribute its ImmuneSelect research portfolio in the UK and Ireland, aiming to enhance its market presence and support researchers in understanding immune responses. This strategic move will make immune profiling solutions more accessible to pharmaceutical companies and research institutions, potentially boosting Virax’s commercial reach in these regions.

