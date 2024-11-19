News & Insights

Stocks

Vipshop reports Q3 EPS RMB 2.47 vs. RMB 3.33 last year

November 19, 2024 — 05:15 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue RMB 20.7B vs. RMB 22.8B last year. Total orders for the third quarter of 2024 were 163.9M. Eric Shen, chairman and CEO of Vipshop (VIPS), stated, “Our third-quarter performance reflected soft industry trends in discretionary categories. During the quarter, we swiftly adapted our business priorities to address external challenges and identify the biggest opportunities for improvement. We observed some early positive results from a series of adjustments, which further enhanced our merchandising portfolio and operational efficiency, while active Super VIP customers continued to experience double-digit growth. With consumer spending yet to fully recover, we remain laser-focused on our long-term strategies, while driving necessary changes and executing the retail fundamentals that are pivotal to our long-term growth.”

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on VIPS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VIPS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.