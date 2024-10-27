News & Insights

VIP Gloves Reports Revenue Growth and Cost Control

October 27, 2024 — 07:17 pm EDT

VIP Gloves Ltd. (AU:VIP) has released an update.

VIP Gloves Limited reported a slight increase in trading revenue to A$1.358M for the September 2023 quarter, despite outsourcing packing and transportation, which incurred additional costs. The company’s strategic cost control efforts led to reduced operating expenses, and it fully repaid a loan by disposing of fixed assets. VIP Gloves plans to continue trading nitrile gloves while closely monitoring market demand and pricing.

