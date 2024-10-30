News & Insights

Vior Inc. Strengthens Board and Grants Stock Options

October 30, 2024 — 08:47 am EDT

Vior Inc. (TSE:VIO) has released an update.

Vior Inc. has appointed Marian Moroney, an experienced mining executive, to its Board of Directors to enhance its strategic growth, particularly in the advancement of the Belleterre Gold Project. In addition, the company has granted stock options to key personnel to incentivize further development. These moves are expected to bolster Vior’s position in the mining industry.

