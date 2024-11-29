News & Insights

Vinyl Group Ltd’s AGM Yields Positive Outcomes

November 29, 2024 — 01:07 am EST

Jaxsta Limited (AU:VNL) has released an update.

Vinyl Group Ltd, Australia’s only ASX-listed music company, announced that all resolutions were carried at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, including the election and re-election of directors and approval of additional share issue capacity. The company continues to strengthen its position in the global music ecosystem, offering extensive tech solutions for music creators and fans worldwide. Investors may find Vinyl Group’s strategic decisions and diverse portfolio, which includes platforms like Jaxsta and Vampr, appealing for potential growth opportunities.

