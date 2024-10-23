Vinyl Group Expands with Songtradr Agreement

Jaxsta Limited (AU:VNL) has released an update.

Vinyl Group Ltd, Australia’s only ASX-listed music company, has announced a new two-year commercial agreement with Songtradr to expand its global advertising business. While the company is not yet able to disclose the revenue impact of this venture or its recent UK launch, it is optimistic about future market penetration and growth. Investors are keenly watching how Vinyl Group’s strategic moves might influence its market presence.

