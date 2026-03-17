VINP Ex-Dividend Reminder - 3/19/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/19/26, Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. - Class AH (Symbol: VINP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.17, payable on 4/2/26. As a percentage of VINP's recent stock price of $10.79, this dividend works out to approximately 1.58%, so look for shares of Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. - Class AH to trade 1.58% lower — all else being equal — when VINP shares open for trading on 3/19/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from VINP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.30% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of VINP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VINP's low point in its 52 week range is $8.66 per share, with $13.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.42.

In Tuesday trading, Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. - Class AH shares are currently up about 3.6% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.