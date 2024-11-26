VinFast’s Q3 Surge in EV Deliveries and Revenue

VinFast Auto (VFS) has released an update.

VinFast Auto reported a significant boost in electric vehicle deliveries, reaching 21,912 units for Q3 2024, marking a 66% increase from the previous quarter. The company’s revenue surged to VND12,326,537 million ($511.6 million), driven by increased vehicle sales, although it still recorded a net loss of VND13,251,944 million ($550 million), showing improvement from previous periods. With expansions in North America and Indonesia, VinFast is positioning itself as a leading player in the global EV market.

