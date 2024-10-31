News & Insights

Vincenzo Zucchi S.p.A. Financial Stability Update

October 31, 2024

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Vincenzo Zucchi S.p.A. (IT:ZUC) has released an update.

Vincenzo Zucchi S.p.A., a key player in the European home textiles sector, reported a stable net financial debt of 20.9 million Euros as of September 30, 2024. The company also disclosed overdue debts reduced to 7.1 million Euros, with no significant creditor actions affecting operations. Financial arrangements include a mortgage and guarantee-backed financing, ensuring obligations are met smoothly.

