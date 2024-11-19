VinaCapital Updates on Vietnam Opportunity Fund

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited AccumUSD (GB:VOF) has released an update.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited has released its monthly report for October 2024, providing shareholders with insights into the fund’s performance and activities. This report is accessible electronically and physically in Ho Chi Minh City for a limited period. The release aims to keep investors informed about the fund’s latest developments.

