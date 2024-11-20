VinaCapital Adjusts Voting Rights with Share Buyback

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited AccumUSD (GB:VOF) has released an update.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited has repurchased and canceled 200,000 of its own shares at a price of GBP 4.315479 per share, adjusting its total voting rights to 145,405,677. This strategic move may interest shareholders as it impacts their voting influence and investment calculations under FCA regulations.

