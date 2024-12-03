Vimeo appoints Weeks as Chief Information Security Officer

Vimeo (VMEO) announced the appointment of Ryan Weeks as Chief Information Security Officer, CISO, effective immediately. Ryan will lead Vimeo’s security, compliance, and risk management functions and support the company’s mission to be the most trusted and secure platform for professional video creators across the globe. Most recently, Ryan served as CISO at Datto.

