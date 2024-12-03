News & Insights

Stocks
VMEO

Vimeo appoints Weeks as Chief Information Security Officer

December 03, 2024 — 08:40 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Vimeo (VMEO) announced the appointment of Ryan Weeks as Chief Information Security Officer, CISO, effective immediately. Ryan will lead Vimeo’s security, compliance, and risk management functions and support the company’s mission to be the most trusted and secure platform for professional video creators across the globe. Most recently, Ryan served as CISO at Datto.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on VMEO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VMEO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.