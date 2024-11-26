News & Insights

Stocks
AMGN

Viking’s VK2735 outpacing Amgen’s MariTide, says H.C. Wainwright

November 26, 2024 — 11:40 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

After Amgen (AMGN) announced topline data from its Phase 2 study of MariTide, the company’s subcutaneously administered GLP-1 weight loss drug, H.C. Wainwright contends that Viking Therapeutics’ (VKTX) VK2735 is outpacing Amgen’s MariTide with “faster and more effective” weight loss. While Viking’s study used weekly injections, and monthly dosing like Amgen’s may be more favorable, the firm believes this is not a disadvantage for VK2735, added the analyst, who argues that Viking’s safety and efficacy data position VK2735 “strongly in the competitive obesity treatment landscape.” The firm maintains a Buy rating and $102 price target on Viking shares.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on VKTX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMGN
VKTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.