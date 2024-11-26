Viking’s VK2735 outpacing Amgen’s MariTide, says H.C. Wainwright

After Amgen (AMGN) announced topline data from its Phase 2 study of MariTide, the company’s subcutaneously administered GLP-1 weight loss drug, H.C. Wainwright contends that Viking Therapeutics’ (VKTX) VK2735 is outpacing Amgen’s MariTide with “faster and more effective” weight loss. While Viking’s study used weekly injections, and monthly dosing like Amgen’s may be more favorable, the firm believes this is not a disadvantage for VK2735, added the analyst, who argues that Viking’s safety and efficacy data position VK2735 “strongly in the competitive obesity treatment landscape.” The firm maintains a Buy rating and $102 price target on Viking shares.

