Viking Therapeutics’ Promising Results for Obesity Treatment

Viking Therapeutics has presented promising data from its VK2735 obesity program at ObesityWeek® 2024, showcasing up to 8.2% weight loss from baseline with an oral formulation over 28 days. The treatment demonstrated strong tolerability, with mild GI-related side effects, and the potential for longer-term weight loss. These findings are significant for those exploring innovative solutions in metabolic disorder treatments, with both oral and subcutaneous forms of VK2735 showing durable effects.

