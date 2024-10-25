News & Insights

Viking Mines Adjusts Director’s Shareholding Structure

October 25, 2024 — 05:02 am EDT

Viking Mines Limited (AU:VKA) has released an update.

Viking Mines Limited announced a shift in shareholding arrangements involving Non-Executive Director Bevan Tarratt, with shares moving between entities associated with him, but no change in his ultimate ownership. This move highlights internal adjustments in the company’s share structure without impacting the director’s overall stake. Investors might find this an interesting indicator of the company’s internal financial maneuvers.

