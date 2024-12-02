Viking Holdings price target raised to $49 from $38 at Truist

Truist analyst Patrick Scholes raised the firm’s price target on Viking Holdings (VIK) to $49 from $38 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares as part of a broader research note on Cruise lines. The firm’s recent discussions with senior executives at private companies in the travel industry and examination of “big data” on future cruise bookings and pricing continue to be highly encouraging, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Truist adds however that while Viking is the cruise sector leader in many categories – including ROIC, capacity growth, earnings growth, balance sheet, and potential first to return capital to shareholders since Covid – of the four public companies in the sector, the firm sees the company as having the least upside to revenues vs. consensus expectations.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on VIK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.