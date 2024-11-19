Viking Holdings Ltd Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

Viking Holdings Ltd ( (VIK) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Viking Holdings Ltd presented to its investors.

Viking Holdings Ltd is a global travel company providing destination-focused journeys on rivers, oceans, and lakes, known for catering to curious travelers with interests in science, history, culture, and cuisine. In its latest earnings report, Viking Holdings Ltd announced a strong financial performance for the third quarter of 2024, highlighted by an 11.4% increase in total revenue and a significant improvement in net income compared to the previous year. The company also reported a solid increase in gross margin and adjusted EBITDA, alongside a decrease in net leverage. Key financial metrics revealed that Viking achieved a net income of $374.8 million, a substantial turnaround from a net loss in the same period last year, and an adjusted EPS of $0.89. The company has also successfully sold 95% of its Capacity Passenger Cruise Days for 2024 and 70% for 2025, indicating robust demand. Looking ahead, Viking Holdings Ltd remains optimistic about its growth prospects, driven by strong brand recognition and efficient fleet expansion plans, positioning the company for continued success and sustainable growth in the upcoming years.

